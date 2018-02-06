RED BANK: TWO CHARGED IN HOME BURGLARY

A Red Bank man and a teenager face burglary charges for breaking into a home while its occupants slept early Monday morning, police allege.

According to Chief Darren McConnell, a resident awoke to noise and found two unknown individuals in the living room at about 1:30 a.m.

A second resident chased the burglars from the home, on West Bergen Place between Shrewsbury Avenue and Leighton Avenue, and called police. The burglars had gathered a few items to steal but fled without them, McConnell said.

A short while later, Patrolman Michael Baron spotted two people matching the descriptions of the burglars on Leighton Avenue near West Bergen, McConnell said. They were detained and charged after the residents of the home made positive identifications, he said.

Charged with burglary are Luis Varela-DeLaRosa, 21, and a 16-year-old male, also of Red Bank, whose name police did not release. Both were released pending court appearances.

Sergeant Robert Campanella of the RBPD detective bureau assisted with the investigation.