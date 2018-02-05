RUMSON: POLICE BLOTTER

Crime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Rumson Police Department for October and December, 2017 and January, 2018. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

Arrests

12/12/17 – Michelle Mitchell, 48, of Rumson was arrested by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli for Possession of CDS in the area of Bingham Avenue and Bingham Hill Circle.

12/27/17 – Anagabrielle Atardi, 21, of West Long Branch was arrested by S/O Michael Volker for Possession of CDS and Possession of Paraphernalia.

12/27/17 – James Carden 2nd, 22, of Monmouth Beach was arrested by S/O Michael Volker for Possession of CDS and Possession of Paraphernalia.12/29/17 – Adrian Santana, 25, of Elizabeth was arrested by Ptl. Michael Berger for Contempt of Court.

12/30/17 – Brendan McGhee, 30, of Oceanport was arrested by Ptl. Michael Berger for Possession of CDS.

01/05/18 – Terence Donovan, 46, of Rumson was arrested by S/O Thomas Hughes for Disorderly Conduct, in the area of Washington Street and West River Road.

01/08/18 – Anthony Forgione-Russo, 20, of Red Bank was arrested by S/O Michael Volker for Contempt of Court, in the area of Rumson Road and Oakes Road.

01/09/18 – David Memmott, 57, of Rumson was arrested by S/O Donald Morse for Contempt of Court, at headquarters.

01/15/18 – Michael Fish, 27, of Middletown was arrested by Ptl. Michael Berger for Contempt of Court, in the area of the Rumson-Sea Bright Bridge.

01/17/18 – Austin Lucisano, 20, of Leonardo was arrested by S/O Donald Morse for Possession of CDS and Possession of Paraphernalia.

01/26/18 – Allan Levine, 57, of Manasquan was arrested by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli for DUI, in the area of West River Road and Lafayette Street.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.