RED BANK COP ARRESTED

A Red Bank police officer was arrested on an undisclosed charge or charges last week.

APP.com, the website of the Asbury Park Press, reported Friday afternoon that Patrolman Benjamin Springer, a four-year member of the borough police force, had been arrested in Middletown.

No information about the arrest, however — the date, location and reason for the arrest — was disclosed by Middletown police, which referred inquiries to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s office, the Press reported.

Pending the release of information by the prosecutor, Red Bank police Chief Darren McConnell told redbankgreen that he could not discuss the matter, other than that the arrest occurred in Middletown “a week ago, give or take a day,” and that Springer was not presently in custody.

redbankgreen has reached out to the prosecutor’s office and was awaiting a response at the time of this post Friday afternoon.

McConnell said he did not expect the prosecutor’s office to release information Friday.

Mayor Pasquale Menna said that he “was made aware of the incident when it happened” by McConnell. Citing an “ongoing investigation” by the prosecutor, Menna also said he could not disclose any information on the arrest.