RED BANK: COP CHARGED WITH DWI

A Red Bank cop arrested in Middletown last week was charged with driving while intoxicated, redbankgreen has learned.

The DWI charge and others against Patrolman Benjamin Springer followed an accident in the township while the officer was off-duty, Red Bank Chief Darren McConnell said,

McConnell said the charges included DWI and refusal to submit to a breath test for intoxication level. He referred questions about the accident and additional charges to Middletown police, who could not be reached late Friday afternoon.

Springer, on the force since 2014, has been suspended with pay pending the outcome of an investigation, McConnell said. “By law an officer cannot be suspended without pay for a motor vehicle offense until there is an administrative hearing,” he said.

McConnell said local authorities were cleared to release information about the matter following a review by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s office, which he said is customary in matters involving law enforcement personnel.