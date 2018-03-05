RED BANK: MAN CHARGED IN CHILD ASSAULT

A Red Bank man was arrested last month on charges arising from an alleged aggravated sexual assault on a child in early 2017, police said.

Travis Lane, 59, of South Pearl Street, was arrested February 20, the same day police were made aware of the allegations, Chief Darren McConnell told redbankgreen.

Lane was charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault on a minor under the age of 13, and second-degree endangering the welfare of minor, McConnell said. The victim of the alleged crimes was a family member, he said.

As of Monday morning, Lane remained incarcerated at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution, according to the sheriff’s website.