RED BANK: CRIMES AND ARRESTS

The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for the period of February 1 to February 28, 2018. This information is unedited. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

CRIMES

Theft: On 02/01/18 in the area of W Front St it was reported that two slabs of granite were stolen from the backyard of a residence. The granite is described as one rectangular slab and the other an L-shaped slab. Ptl. Garrett Falco.

Criminal Mischief: On 02/03/18 in the area of Catherine St it was reported a parked vehicle had numerous scratches made to the hood of the vehicle. Ptl. Frank Metta.

Theft: On 02/06/18 it was reported that a purse was stolen from the passenger seat of a vehicle in the area of Water St. The purse is described as black with a wrap-around zipper containing a NJ driver’s license, social security card, Visa card and approximately $60.00 cash. Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Criminal Mischief: On 02/09/18 in the area of Leonard St it was reported two sections of a black aluminum fence were damaged. The damage appeared to be caused by an unknown vehicle. The cost of the damage is $1000.00. Lt Errico Vescio.

Criminal Mischief: On 02/10/18 in the area of Bridge Ave it was reported a vehicle had deep key marks on the hood and driver side quarter panel. The damages are estimated to be $1000.00. Ptl. Cevin Albert.

Theft: On 02/15/18 in the area of Water St it was reported a thin black male approximately 25 years of age wearing a black in color head cap, black jacket, and blue sweatshirt with white block lettering, grey sweatpants and black and white Adidas sandals was seen leaving the store carrying a basket full of items. The items estimate to be $83.00 in total. Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Theft: On 2/15/18 in the area of Chestnut St it was reported several IPhones were reported stolen from unsecured lockers. Each IPhone is valued at $600.00. Security footage shows same male accused of stealing items from a store few hours earlier. Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Criminal Mischief: On 02/19/18 in the area of Broad St it was reported a 4×4 pane of glass was shattered and broken on a basement window of a building. Ptl. Patrick Kennedy.

ARRESTS

Tammy Barkkume, age 45 of Freehold was arrested on 02/01/18 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for DWI by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Adam Miller, age 43 of Brick was arrested on 02/01/18 in the area of White St for Contempt of Court by Sleo Tony Ardon.

Ashley Meizlik, age 26 of Asbury Park was arrested on 02/03/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Nicholas Maletto.

Justin Connell, age 33 of Long Branch was arrested on 02/03/18 in the area of Broad St for Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Andrew Markoff, age 28 of Red Bank was arrested on 02/03/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Michael Baron.

Charisse Jones, age 39 of Red Bank was arrested on 02/03/18 in the area of Broad St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Alvaro Valenzuela, age 53 of Red Bank was arrested on 02/03/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Milton Gray IV.

Justin Connell, age 33 of Long Branch was arrested on 02/03/18 in the area of Broad St for DWI by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Jason Lewis, age 30 of East Orange was arrested on 02/03/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Nicholas Maletto.

Mario Lopez-Salmoran, age 26 of Red Bank was arrested on 02/04/18 in the area of Bank St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Milton Gray IV.

Christopher Rovinsky, age 31 of Red Bank was arrested on 02/04/18 in the area of Catherine St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Nicholas Maletto.

Joseph Pazia, age 23 of Eatontown was arrested on 02/04/18 in the area of W Front St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Michael Baron.

Luis Varela-De-LaRosa, age 21 of Red Bank was arrested on 02/05/18 in the area of Leighton Ave for Burglary by Ptl. Jonathan Quispe.

Karen Achille, age 41 of Middletown was arrested on 02/05/18 in the area of Maple Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Lucio Peregrina-Garcia, age 34 of Red Bank was arrested on 02/07/18 in the area of Bergen Pl for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Donamarie Arbuthnot, age 60 Red Bank was arrested on 02/08/18 in the area of Spring St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Michael Baron.

David Walsack, age 53 of Red Bank was arrested on 02/09/18 in the area of White St for DWI by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Rui Santos, age 42 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 02/09/18 in the area of Branch Ave for DWI by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Daniel Gamboa-Gil. Age 32 of Roselle was arrested on 02/09/18 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Cevin Albert.

Kenneth Murray, age 42 of Middletown was arrested on 02/10/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Patrick Kennedy.

Gregory Sullivan, age 45 of Fair Haven was arrested on 02/10/18 in the area of Harding Rd for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Guy Loudin, age 42 of Red Bank was arrested on 02/10/18 in the area of Hudson Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Cevin Albert.

Joseph Rosenthal, age 26 of Red Bank was arrested on 02/11/18 in the area of Broad St for Possession of Marijuana and DWI by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Genaro Escalante-Castillo, age 26 of Red Bank was arrested on 02/11/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Raymond Taylor, age 26 of Red Bank was arrested on 02/12/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jhonathan Quispe.

Phinehas Alabi, age 24 of Orange was arrested on 02/13/18 in the area of Manor Dr for Theft and Criminal Attempt by Sgt. Robert Campanella.

Matthew Orrico, age 19 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 02/13/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Michael Baron.

Timothy Milian, age 32 of Red Bank was arrested on 02/13/18 in the area of Drummond Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Benjamin Springer.

Thelma Harrison, age 55 of Red Bank was arrested on 02/13/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jhonathan Quispe.

Roland Stoever, age 46 of Rumson was arrested on 02/14/18 in the area of Riverside Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

George Bland, age 63 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 02/14/18 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Contempt of Court by Sleo Tony Ardon.

Timothy Milian, age 32 of Red Bank was arrested on 02/14/18 in the area of Drummond Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Benjamin Springer.

Donald Tory, age 30 of Asbury Park was arrested on 02/14/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Prince Johnson, age 29 of Red Bank was arrested on 02/14/18 in the area of W Sunset Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Dominique Martin, age 21 of Brick was arrested on 02/14/18 in the area of W Bergen Pl for Contempt of Court by Sleo Tony Ardon.

Julianna Marvelli, age 23 of Middletown was arrested on 02/15/18 in the area of W Front St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Walter Karyczak, age 42 of Highlands was arrested on 02/16/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Lewdness by Det. John Camarca.

Rachel Rushing, age 43 of Red Bank was arrested on 02/16/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Vincent Fasano, age 20 of Red Bank was arrested on 02/17/18 in the area of E Front St for Unlawful Possession of Weapons by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Wesley Chunn, age 37 of Red Bank was arrested on 02/17/18 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Contempt of Court by SLEO Luke Cahill.

Nicholas Falzarano, age 47 of Clinton was arrested on 02/17/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Nicholas Maletto.

Charles Davis, age 27 of Lakewood was arrested on 02/18/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Wesley Kelly, age 38 of Asbury Park was arrested on 02/18/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court, Possession of Marijuana and Obstructing the Administration of Law by Ptl. Nicholas Maletto.

Jazar Lewis, age 36 of Bradley Beach was arrested on 02/18/18 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for Possession of Marijuana, Hindering Apprehension, DWI, and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Brandon Mendez, age 22 of Asbury Park was arrested on 02/19/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Lauren Coll, age 43 of Oakhurst was arrested on 02/19/18 in the area of Water St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Rebecca Hurl, age 24 of Belford was arrested on 02/19/18 in the area of Riverside Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Milo Rainey, age 70 of Long Branch was arrested on 02/19/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Sleo Tony Ardon.

Frank Pozar, age 49 of W Orange was arrested on 02/19/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Cevin Albert.

Travis Lane, age 59 of Red Bank was arrested on 02/20/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Aggravated Sexual Assault and Endangering the Welfare of a Child by Det. Paul Perez.

Taheem Lane, age 21 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 02/20/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Lucio Peregrina-Garcia, age 34 of Red Bank was arrested on 02/20/18 in the area of Carmen Pl for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Agapo Davila-Sanchez, age 42 of Red Bank was arrested on 02/20/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Terroristic Threats and Harassment by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Nathaniel Castro, age 19 of Lakewood was arrested on 02/21/18 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Possession of Prescription Legend Drugs and Paraphernalia by Ptl. Michael Baron.

Kendra Reevey, age 45 of Asbury Park was arrested on 02/21/18 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Tanner Shea.

Ryan Campbell, age 23 of Hawthorne was arrested on 02/22/18 in the area of Broad St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Robert Sisti, age 46 of Staten Island was arrested on 02/22/18 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for Contempt of Court by Sleo Luke Cahill.

Frances Kehoe, age 47 of Red Bank was arrested on 02/23/18 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Jose Guzman-Guzman, age 34 of Maryland was arrested on 02/23/18 in the area of Maple Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Cevin Albert.

Joseph Cameron, age 32 of Brooklyn was arrested on 02/24/18 in the area of W Front St for Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Jessica Urban, age 24 of Toms River was arrested on 02/24/18 in the area of W Front St for Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Sunny Reid, age 38 of Red Bank was arrested on 02/24/18 in the area of Rt. 35 for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Artis D. Edwards, age 55 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 02/24/18 in the area of Herbert St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Catalina Castro-Cruz, age 34 of Red Bank was arrested on 02/24/18 in the area of Bridge Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Jeffrey Stone, age 50 of Red Bank was arrested on 02/24/18 in the area of Chestnut St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Emely Flores, age 20 of Long Branch was arrested on 02/25/18 in the area of W Front St for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Nayshon Brooks, age 20 of Red Bank was arrested on 02/25/18 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Anthony Forgione-Russo, age 20 of Red Bank was arrested on 02/28/18 in the area of Linden Pl for Terroristic Threats-Violence by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Zakiyyah Godsey, age 22 of Red Bank was arrested on 02/28/18 in the area of N Bridge Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Aaron Carpenter, age 33 of Neptune was arrested on 02/28/18 in the area of West St for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Prince Johnson, age 29 of Red Bank was arrested on 02/28/18 in the area of West St for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.