RED BANK: WET SNOW IN FORECAST

The Greater Red Bank Green is in for a mostly sunny day Tuesday, with temperatures peaking at about 42 degrees, according to the National Weather Service forecast issued early Tuesday. (Click to enlarge.)

And what about the snowstorm everyone’s been buzzing about?

With the arrival of Winter Storm Quinn, our area can expect rain turning to snow Tuesday night, with an overnight accumulation of less than an inch, according to the forecast.

Then, before noon Wednesday, a mix of snow, sleet and rain will drop another inch or so of muck, followed by another inch of snow Wednesday night. Winds could gust as fast as 38 mile per hour.

The snow is expected to be wet and heavy, putting a strain on tree limbs weakened by last Friday’s storm and thus the NWS says it is “expecting additional downed trees and power lines.”

With sunshine and temperatures peaking in the mid-40s Thursday, the accumulation should clear pretty quickly, the NWS said.