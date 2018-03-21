RED BANK: CRIMES AND ARRESTS

The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for the period of March 1 to March 15, 2018. This information is unedited. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

CRIMES

Criminal Mischief: On 03/01/18 in the area of Marine Park it was reported graffiti was spray painted on the Fire Departments Shed. Ptl. Patrick Kennedy.

ARRESTS

Emily Heun, age 33 of Middletown was arrested on 03/01/18 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Contempt of Court by Sleo Tony Ardon.

Christian Burke, age 43 of Red Bank was arrested pm 03/01/18 in the area of Harding Rd for DWI by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Thomas Nicholas, age 35 of Long Branch was arrested on 03/02/18 in the area Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Reynold Hill, age 51 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/02/18 in the area of Gold St for Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Tanner Shea.

Laura Christopher, age 34 of Long Branch was arrested on 03/03/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Gary Watson.

Robyn Gedrich, age 26 of Brick was arrested on 03/04/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Mark Beil, age 33 of Eatontown was arrested on 03/05/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Sgt. Heather Pubylski.

Robert Spinelli, age 23 of Port Monmouth was arrested on 03/05/18 in the area of Riverside Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Jonathan Ritger, age 29 of Rumson was arrested on 03/06/18 in the area of Globe Ct. for DWI by Ptl. Jorge Torres.

Luis Angel Morales-Guzman, age 20 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/06/18 in the area of W Bergen Pl for Contempt of Court by Sleo Luke Cahill.

Tawny Jones, age 34 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/06/18 in the area of Broad St for Possession of CDS, Prescription Legend Drugs and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

James Harrison, age 32 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/07/18 in the area of Rt 35 for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Peter White, age 21 of Atlantic Highlands was arrested on 03/08/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Theft by Lt. Wendy Samis.

Timothy Milian, age 32 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/09/18 in the area of Willow St for Theft by Sleo Luke Cahill.

Tyler Gabriel, age 23 of Middletown was arrested on 03/11/18 in the area of Coopers Bridge for Contempt of Court by Plt. Sean Hauschildt.

Devonte Clarke-Young, age 22 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/11/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Mark Delaney, age 41 of Brooklyn was arrested on 03/11/18 in the area of W Front St for DWI by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Felicia Foster, age 24 of Manalapan was arrested on 03/12/18 in the area of Wallace St for Contempt of Court by Sleo Tony Ardon.

Vincent Fasano, age 20 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/12/18 in the area of Wallace St for Contempt of Court by Sleo Tony Ardon.

Travis Ally, age 45 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/13/18 in the area of W Bergen Pl for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Douglas Lee Tindal, age 28 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/13/18 in the area of Locust Ave for Defiant Trespass and Contempt of Court by Sleo Tony Ardon.

Thomas Armstrong, age 36 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/13/18 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Michael Baron.

Sebastian Moon, age 27 of Manalapan was arrested on 03/14/18 in the area of Maple Ave for Contempt of Court by Lt Errico Vescio.

Kim Wilson, age 55 of Allenhurst was arrested on 03/14/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Michael Baron.

David Foggy, age 47 of Keansburg was arrested on 03/15/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

David Bender, age 58 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/15/18 in the area of Wallace St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Garrett Falco.

Thomas Matyola Jr, age 32 of Bay Head was arrested on 03/15/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Capt. Michael Frazee.

Meghan Rooney, age 31 of Kittery Point, Me was arrested on 03/15/18 in the area of E Front St for DWI by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.