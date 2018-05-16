FAIR HAVEN: TWO MONTHS OF POLICE ACTIVITY

Crime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Fair Haven Police Department for the month of March and April, 2018. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

03/05- Nicholas Gil, 24, Port Monmouth was placed under arrest subsequent to a motor vehicle stop. He was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Subject was also found to have an active warrant out of Holmdel in the amount of $1000.00. Subject was later released after posting full bail. Sgt. Stephen Schneider was the arresting Officer.

03/16- Greg Fremgen, 48, Sea Bright, was placed under arrest for DWI subsequent to a motor vehicle stop. The subject received additional charges including refusal to submit breath samples. Subject was released pending a Fair Haven Court appearance. Ptl. Brooks Robinson was the arresting Officer.

03/22- A River Road resident reported several thousand dollars of jewelry removed from his vehicle. Ptl. Eric Patton took the theft report.

03/29- Michael Gilson, 59, Little Silver was placed under arrest for DWI subsequent to a motor vehicle stop. Subject was later released pending a Fair Haven Court appearance. Ptl. Brooks Robinson was the arresting Officer.

04/05- Michael A. Marchese, 23, Red Bank was arrested following a motor vehicle stop for Possession of CDS and Paraphernalia. Subject was later released pending a Fair Haven Court Appearance. Sgt. Jesse Dykstra was the arresting Officer.

04/06- Oscar Gomez-Prior, 21, Eatontown was placed under arrest following a motor vehicle stop after an active warrant was located for his arrest out of Red Bank. A subsequent search found the defendant in possession of CDS. Subject was charged, processed and released pending a Fair Haven Court Appearance. S/O Patrick Anderson was the arresting Officer.

04/16- Dean Collins, 36, Fair Haven turned himself in on an active warrant out of Atlantic Highlands. Subject was arrested and released after posting full bail. Cpl. John Waltz was the arresting Officer.

04/20- Matthew Smith, 47, Red Bank was placed under arrest for DWI following a traffic stop. Subject was processed and released pending a Fair Haven Court appearance. Cpl. John Waltz was the arresting Officer.

04/21- Gregory Pascullo, 23, Jackson was placed under arrest for possession of Drug Paraphernalia following a motor vehicle stop. Subject was processed and released pending a Fair Haven Court appearance. Ptl. Brooks Robinson was the arresting Officer.

04/23- Daniel Guariglia, 30, Fair Haven Haven turned himself in on an active warrant out of Shrewsbury. Subject was arrested and released after posting full bail. Ptl. Christian Hostrup was the arresting Officer.

04/26- Laura Vaccaro, 23, Eatontown was placed under arrest for possession of CDS following a traffic stop. Subject was processed and released pending a Fair Haven Court appearance. . Ptl. Brooks Robinson was the arresting Officer.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.