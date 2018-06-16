RED BANK: NEW ‘CLASSIC’ SPRINGS TO LIFE

Runners head down Branch Avenue in the 2015 edition of the George Sheehan Classic, which turned out to be the last. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)

By JOHN T. WARD

Three years after the departure of a beloved road race, the new Red Bank Classic 5K sprang to life under cloudless skies Saturday.

The debut running of the race, organized by the Red Bank Business Alliance, attracted more than 1,000 runners, eclipsing the expectations, said RBBA member Angie Courtney.

Were you there, or do you know someone who was? Look for them in redbankgreen‘s photos below. Race results are here.



