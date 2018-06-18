RED BANK: BOWLFUL OF SUMMER IN FORECAST
Cherries were in bloom late last week outside the Broad Street, Red Bank, offices of planning firm Heyer, Gruel & Associates.
Kicking off the week that includes the official start of summer (with the solstice occurring Thursday at 6:07 a.m.), the Greater Red Bank Green is in for mostly sunny skies and temperatures peaking in the high 80s Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
Check out the extended forecast below. (Photo by Trish Russoniello. Click to enlarge.)
Today
Areas of fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 88. South wind 6 to 13 mph.
Tonight
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. West wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. North wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 79. East wind around 6 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night
A chance of showers, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 63.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 77.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 78.
Saturday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 30%.