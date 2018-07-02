RED BANK: ‘FAMILIES’ MARCH DRAWS 2,000

A march to protest the Trump Administration’s treatment of southern-border immigrants and asylum seekers drew some 2,000 participants to downtown Red Bank Saturday, borough police estimated.

The march culminated with a rally in Riverside Gardens Park, where faith leaders, immigrant-rights advocates, a pediatrician and others spoke against separation of children and parents by federal authorities.

The event was one of some 700 such protests across the United States that drew hundreds of thousands of marchers, according to the The Atlantic. Here are some photos from the Red Bank event. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)