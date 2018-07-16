RED BANK: RAIN DELAYS MOVIE FEST MURAL
Sunday’s rain forced a postponement to completion of a new Indie Street Film Festival mural begun in Red Bank by area students Friday night. The volunteers will try again next Sunday, according to a post on the festival Facebook page. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)
Meantime, the National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies and a peak temperature around 89 degrees on the Greater Red Bank Green Monday. But there’s an 80-percent chance of thunderstorms Tuesday evening, which would impact the planned screening of “Cars 3” in Riverside Gardens Park, so stayed tuned for an update. The extended forecast is below.
Monday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday
Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. High near 86. South wind 9 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night
Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Low around 68. Southeast wind 7 to 11 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. North wind 5 to 9 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 65.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 82.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 65.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Saturday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Sunday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 40%.