RED BANK: PLANNING AND ZONING AGENDAS

The planning board is scheduled to resume its hearing on a proposed new building at 96-98 West Front Street, at the corner of Maple Avenue. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

Red Bank’s planning board may decide Monday night whether to allow a developer to replace two vacant buildings at a major downtown intersection with a new four-story structure overlooking the Navesink River.

And on Thursday, the zoning board takes up a host of changes sought by the landlord for the Sickles Market Provisions store now under construction.

An architect’s concepot of the proposed Rivermark, which would replace the structures at 96-98 West Front Street. (Rendering by Michael Monroe. Click to enlarge.)

Up first is developer Mark Forman‘s plan for the northeast corner of Maple Avenue and West Front Street, next door to the borough library. He has proposed a four-story, 26,000-square-foot office and residential building with underground parking and a public plaza overlooking the river.

At the opening hearing on the plan, held June 4, Forman’s architect, Michael Monroe, said he would amend the proposal to accommodate concerns that the building was too big.

Monday’s meeting begins at 7 p.m. at borough hall, 90 Monmouth Street. Here’s the full agenda, which is also slated to include discussion about a proposed ordinance that would allow private property owners to lease lots for parking under certain conditions.

On Thursday's zoning board agenda:

• Metrovation Anderson pursues a host of variances relating to its buildout of the new Sickles Market Provisions in the former Anderson Storage building at Monmouth Street and Bridge Avenue.

• Homeowners on Peters Place and Rector Place seek permission for front-yard driveways and parking.

• A Hubbard Park homeowner needs a waiver to build a front-yard garage.

That meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.