RED BANK: WHAT NEXT FOR ONE-EYED ROBIN?

For the past week, Lisa Keele of Red Bank and her family have cared for a fledgling robin they found lying in the road outside their Branch Avenue home. Named ‘Sam,’ the bird cannot fly and was born without a right eye.

Sam spends his days in cozy basket in a tree, safe from the Keele family cat, and will hop onto an offered finger, Keele said. And he hasn’t been abandoned: “his mum comes over every hour and feeds him,” she said Keele.

Keele is seeking advice on what to do with Sam in the event he doesn’t fly off on his own. Any ornithologists out there? (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)