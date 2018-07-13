RED BANK: WATCH THIS SPACE

For its third annual edition in Red Bank later this month, the Indie Street Film Festival plans to enlist area kids in the creation of a mural beginning Friday evening. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Nearly two dozen students from middle- and high schools in Red Bank, Rumson and elsewhere in Monmouth County are expected to participate in the project. Armed with ladders and paint brushes, they’ll tackle the south-facing blank wall at 97 Broad Street, between DoubleTake Consignment Boutique and Tiffany & Co., to create a mural on the theme of be “Celebrating the Arts in Red Bank.”

The image to be executed is by muralist Ron Haywood Jones, whose work has shown at the nearby Detour Gallery, which is a sponsor of the event along with the Two River Theater and Red Bank RiverCenter.

Scheduled painting times are Friday, 6 to 8 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m., weather-permitting.

In 2016, its debut year, Indie Street sponsored a giant mural on the westerly wall of 70-72 Monmouth Street, facing Maple Avenue, and last summer, oversaw the creation of another on the Catherine Street side of Kitch Organic.

Information about the five-day film festival, which kicks off Wednesday, July 25, can be found here.