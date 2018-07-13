RED BANK: WEEKEND WEATHER OUTLOOK

A boatload of people enjoyed a midsummer outing on the Swimming River off Red Bank Marina on Wednesday. (Photo by Trish Russoniello. Click to enlarge.)

The Greater Red Bank Green is in line for abundant sunshine again Friday, but the weekend outlook includes clouds and a low chance of rain. See the extended forecast below.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Light west wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southwest wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Monday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.