ON THE GREEN: HEAT ADVISORY ISSUED
The Greater Red Bank Green is in for some sultry weather. With temperatures in the low 90s and high humidity, outdoor air will feel like 100-plus degrees, according to the National Weather Service, which has issued a heat advisory from noon Tuesday until 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Check out the extended forecast below.
Tuesday
Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 92. Southwest wind around 8 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 76. West wind around 8 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 92. South wind around 8 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. South wind 8 to 10 mph.
Thursday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. West wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Saturday
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Sunday
A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Labor Day
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 30%.