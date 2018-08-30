RED BANK: HELLISH CORNER

Heavy dust from road rebuilding work on East Bergen Place in Red Bank combined with a heat index above 100 to make the intersection at Broad Street a particularly hellish spot Wednesday.

Borough public utilities Director Cliff Keen said his department is “working on” mitigating the dust following complaints. And the Greater Green will experience some easing of the heat in coming days, according to the National Weather Service. Unfortunately, rain that’s also forecast could put a damper on the coming Labor Day weekend.

Check out the extended forecast below. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)