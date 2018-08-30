RED BANK: HELLISH CORNER

Heavy dust from road rebuilding work on East Bergen Place in Red Bank combined with a heat index above 100 to make the intersection at Broad Street a particularly hellish spot Wednesday.
Borough public utilities Director Cliff Keen said his department is “working on” mitigating the dust following complaints. And the Greater Green will experience some easing of the heat in coming days, according to the National Weather Service. Unfortunately, rain that’s also forecast could put a damper on the coming Labor Day weekend.
Check out the extended forecast below. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming northwest in the morning.
Thursday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Northwest wind 5 to 14 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday
A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. East wind 13 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 3am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday
A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. East wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday
A chance of showers after 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday Night
A chance of showers before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Labor Day
A chance of showers between 9am and 3pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
