ON THE GREEN: COP SHOPS HOST ‘NIGHT OUT’

Police in Red Bank, Fair Haven and Little Silver plan to host National Night Out events Tuesday evening, offering residents and police an opportunity to meet in a casual setting while kids get to play and pick up some safety tips.

FAIR HAVEN

Beginning at 5 p.m. at the Youth Center (located behind police headquarters), the Fair Haven program features complimentary food and beverages, prize drawings, entertaining demos, kid-friendly games, a dunk tank sponsored by the Fair Haven PBA Local 184 and a bounce house sponsored by the First Aid Fire Departments.

LITTLE SILVER

Borough police will host a free National Night Out event featuring food, DJ, games, bounce house, community vendors, face painting and more. From 6 to 9 p.m. in the Markham Place fields behind borough hall.

RED BANK

Beginning at 6 p.m. in the parking lot of borough hall (corner of Maple Avenue and Monmouth Street), the Red Bank event offers a free cookout prepared by members of Red Bank PBA Local #39, plus face painting, music, games, giveaways, and more. A number of governmental, nonprofit and volunteer organizations from throughout the community will be on the scene with informational displays. More information on Red Bank’s Night Out can be had by calling (732) 933-1591.