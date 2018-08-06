ON THE GREEN: TEMPS TO FEEL LIKE 100+

It’s gonna be a scorcher on the Greater Red Bank Green Monday afternoon , when peak temperatures in excess of 90 degrees and high humidity combine to push the “feels-like” temperature above 100, according to the National Weather Service.

A heat advisory is in effect from noon until 7 p.m., with cautions to avoid outdoor exertion and consume lots of water. The heat index could reach 104, the NWS warned.

Check out the extended forecast below. (Photo by Trish Russoniello. Click to enlarge.)

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 8 mph.

Tuesday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 9pm and 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. West wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday A chance of showers before 9am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 87.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 30%.