RED BANK: NEWS TICKER FLICKERS TO LIFE

Without fanfare, what may be Red Bank’s first outdoor news ticker flickered to life at the corner of West Front Street and Maple Avenue.

But wait: don’t borough ordinances prohibit internally illuminated and animated signs? They do. So What’s Going On Here?

In May, the planning board approved variances allowing the OceanFirst Financial to install the ticker on the building, which the bank acquired last year from Hovnanian Enterprises for $42.5 million.

The request was part of a package of changes that included a new outdoor ATM machine and other signage.

At the hearing, Chief Administrative Officer Joseph Iantosca told the board that the ticker would be used to convey stock prices, “unbiased news,” emergency broadcasts such as Amber alerts, and announcements of community activities.

As of last Thursday, only times and temperatures were being displayed, along with the company’s logo. But OceanFirst spokeswoman Jill Hewitt told redbankgreen that the sign was still in test mode, and that the other features would be added.

What do we think of this?