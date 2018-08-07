RED BANK: DOG DAYS OF SUMMER, INDEED

With temperatures in the ‘feels-like’ area of 100 degrees through much of the day, a splash in a wading pool was in order at the closing installment of Dogs Days of Summer in Marine Park in Red Bank Monday night.

According to the National Weather Service, Tuesday won’t be quite as hot, but with peak temperatures near 90 degrees and humidity in the high 90s, the need to stay hydrated continues.

Here’s the extended forecast from the NWS. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Tuesday