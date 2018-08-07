RED BANK: DOG DAYS OF SUMMER, INDEED
With temperatures in the ‘feels-like’ area of 100 degrees through much of the day, a splash in a wading pool was in order at the closing installment of Dogs Days of Summer in Marine Park in Red Bank Monday night.
According to the National Weather Service, Tuesday won’t be quite as hot, but with peak temperatures near 90 degrees and humidity in the high 90s, the need to stay hydrated continues.
Here’s the extended forecast from the NWS. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night
Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. South wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 7 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 71.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Friday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Saturday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Sunday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Sunday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 30%.