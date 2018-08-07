SHREWSBURY: SUPERMARKET MARKETS JOBS

Three office buildings in Shrewsbury have been replaced by a large-scale construction project.

What’s Going On Here? Click ‘read more’ for the answer.

The office buildings at center above, just west of an existing shopping center, were razed to make way for a ShopRite. (Map by Google Maps. Click to enlarge)

On lower Shrewsbury Avenue, behind the Shrewsbury Plaza shopping center that fronts on Broad Street, the Saker organization of Freehold is building a new 77,500-square-foot ShopRite supermarket.

The store will be ready by the end of 2018, company spokeswoman Jillian Verpent tells redbankgreen. Meantime, the Saker organization is looking to fill some 300 full- and part-time jobs in its bake shop, meat and seafood departments, pharmacy and other areas, she said.

