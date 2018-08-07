SHREWSBURY: SUPERMARKET MARKETS JOBS

Three office buildings in Shrewsbury have been replaced by a large-scale construction project.

shrewsbury-shoprite-011017The office buildings at center above, just west of an existing shopping center, were razed to make way for a ShopRite. (Map by Google Maps. Click to enlarge)

On lower Shrewsbury Avenue, behind the Shrewsbury Plaza shopping center that fronts on Broad Street, the Saker organization of Freehold is building a new 77,500-square-foot ShopRite supermarket.

The store will be ready by the end of 2018, company spokeswoman Jillian Verpent tells redbankgreen. Meantime, the Saker organization is looking to fill some 300 full- and part-time jobs in its bake shop, meat and seafood departments, pharmacy and other areas, she said.

Those interested in applying should click here.

 

