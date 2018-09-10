RED BANK: HURRICANE FLORENCE WATCH

All eyes are on a brewing storm named Florence that threatens to impact the Eastern Seaboard later this week.

“Florence is forecast to become a major hurricane this morning, and is expected to remain an extremely dangerous major hurricane through Thursday,” the National Weather Service reported early Monday.

While it’s still too early to determine the timing, location and magnitude of Florence’s impact, residents as far north as the Mid-Atlantic region should closely monitor the storm and have a hurricane plan in place, the NWS advises.

Meantime, the area that includes the Greater Red Bank Green is expected to get a soaking that could amount to more than an inch of rain Monday and early Tuesday. A coastal flood watch will be in effect from 2 p.m. until late Monday night.

Here’s the extended forecast:

Monday Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3pm. High near 73. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Monday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 2am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Low around 71. East wind 6 to 16 mph becoming south after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. South wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.