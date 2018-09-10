RED BANK: VAN STRIKES RESTAURANT ENTRY

A van struck a two parked vehicles, sending one about 20 feet down West Front Street, according to a person on the scene, and then smashed into the West Front Street entrance of Brothers Restaurant in Red Bank shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday.

No injuries were reported, and damage to the building was minor, said police Chief Darren McConnell.

The van driver, 28-year-old Thomas Fraley 3rd of Neptune, was charged with DWI, reckless driving and careless driving. Patrolman Darren McConnell made the arrest. (Click to enlarge.)

Posted on September 10, 2018 at 10:00 am, filed under Accidents, Crime, Featured, Law & Justice, red bank, Restaurants and tagged , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Trackbacks are closed, but you can post a comment. Email this story.