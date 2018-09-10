RED BANK: VAN STRIKES RESTAURANT ENTRY

A van struck a two parked vehicles, sending one about 20 feet down West Front Street, according to a person on the scene, and then smashed into the West Front Street entrance of Brothers Restaurant in Red Bank shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday.

No injuries were reported, and damage to the building was minor, said police Chief Darren McConnell.

The van driver, 28-year-old Thomas Fraley 3rd of Neptune, was charged with DWI, reckless driving and careless driving. Patrolman Darren McConnell made the arrest. (Click to enlarge.)