FAIR HAVEN: BOY ON BIKE STRUCK BY VEHICLE
The accident occurred on Hance Road near Forman Street, just a few blocks north of the Knollwood School, according to a passerby. (Image from Google Maps. Click to enlarge.)
A Fair Haven child on a bicycle suffered “significant” but non-life-threatening injuries when struck by a vehicle shortly after dismissal from school Thursday, officials said.
The unidentified nine-year-old boy, a student at the Knollwood School on Hance Road, appeared to have been hit by a van that remained at the scene of crash, on Hance near Forman Street, a passerby told redbankgreen.
The accident occurred at 2:57 p.m. according to a statement issued by police Thursday evening. The was traveling northbound when he was hit by a vehicle heading south, the statement said.
The boy airlifted was airlifted to Jersey Shore Medical Center by New Jersey State Police Medevac with non-life threatening injuries, the statement said.
Borough schools superintendent Sean McNeil, addressed the incident in a message relayed via social media. It read:
I am so sorry to confirm that one of our students was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike home after dismissing from school today.
While the nature of this student’s injuries are significant, our initial reports from the doctors are very positive and encouraging. Beyond this information, please join us in respecting the family’s privacy moving forward during this difficult time.
I will be sharing a follow-up message later this evening that will include resources and information to support you and your children in response to any emotional trauma that they may be experiencing.
Our crisis response team has been working this evening to ensure we have proper supports in place for any students who may find themselves upset at anytime tomorrow and in the coming days. We have also individually contacted the families of students who we believe may have witnessed the accident to determine any additional support and attention they may need as a result of their traumatic experience. If you feel your child requires our support, please don’t hesitate to contact the main office tomorrow.
The bike racks at the 4-8 school, like those at the nearby Viola Sickles primary school, are frequently packed with bicycles, as hundreds of children use them to attend school.