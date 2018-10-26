FAIR HAVEN: BOY ON BIKE STRUCK BY VEHICLE

The accident occurred on Hance Road near Forman Street, just a few blocks north of the Knollwood School, according to a passerby. (Image from Google Maps. Click to enlarge.)

A Fair Haven child on a bicycle suffered “significant” but non-life-threatening injuries when struck by a vehicle shortly after dismissal from school Thursday, officials said.

The unidentified nine-year-old boy, a student at the Knollwood School on Hance Road, appeared to have been hit by a van that remained at the scene of crash, on Hance near Forman Street, a passerby told redbankgreen.

The accident occurred at 2:57 p.m. according to a statement issued by police Thursday evening. The was traveling northbound when he was hit by a vehicle heading south, the statement said.

The boy airlifted was airlifted to Jersey Shore Medical Center by New Jersey State Police Medevac with non-life threatening injuries, the statement said.

Borough schools superintendent Sean McNeil, addressed the incident in a message relayed via social media. It read: