RED BANK: WET & WINDY SATURDAY AHEAD

A view of Wednesday’s full moonrise over Red Bank from balcony above Riverside Avenue.

The final weekend of October is expected to get off to a soggy, windy start, with rain beginning Friday night and lasting through much of Saturday, according to the National Weather Service, We’ll have partly sunny skies Sunday on the Greater Green, the forecast shows.

Check out the extended forecast below. (Reader photo. Click to enlarge.)

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night

Rain, mainly after 10pm. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 47. Breezy, with an east wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Saturday

Rain. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 59. Windy, with a northeast wind 23 to 28 mph decreasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 47 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Saturday Night

A chance of rain before 8pm, then a chance of showers, mainly between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. North wind 8 to 11 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday

A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. West wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night

Rain likely, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday

Rain likely before 8am, then a chance of showers after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 55.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 63.