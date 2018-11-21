RED BANK: COLD TURKEY DAY IN FORECAST
The Greater Red Bank Green could experience one of the coldest Thanksgiving Days on record Thursday.
But first, expect a sunny, windy Wednesday, with peak temperatures in the mid-40s, according to the National Weather Service.
On Thursday, we’ll get sunshine, more wind and temperatures topping out in the mid-20s, the NWS says.
Check out the extended forecast below. (National Weather Service graphic. Click to enlarge.)
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.
Wednesday Night
Isolated snow showers before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 19. Northwest wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thanksgiving Day
Sunny, with a high near 27. Blustery, with a northwest wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Thursday Night
Clear, with a low around 15. North wind 9 to 15 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 32. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Saturday
A chance of rain after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Saturday Night
Rain, mainly before 1am. Low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Sunday
A chance of rain before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday Night
A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Monday
Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday Night
A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.