RED BANK: COLD TURKEY DAY IN FORECAST

The Greater Red Bank Green could experience one of the coldest Thanksgiving Days on record Thursday.

But first, expect a sunny, windy Wednesday, with peak temperatures in the mid-40s, according to the National Weather Service.

On Thursday, we’ll get sunshine, more wind and temperatures topping out in the mid-20s, the NWS says.

Check out the extended forecast below. (National Weather Service graphic. Click to enlarge.)

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Wednesday Night Isolated snow showers before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 19. Northwest wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thanksgiving Day Sunny, with a high near 27. Blustery, with a northwest wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Thursday Night Clear, with a low around 15. North wind 9 to 15 mph.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 32. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Saturday A chance of rain after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night Rain, mainly before 1am. Low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday A chance of rain before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 40%.