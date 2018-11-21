RED BANK: GETTING READY FIR LIGHT-UP

red bank, nj, christmas tree, riverside gardens parkAgainst a brilliant late-autumn backdrop, Ed Matthews of Powerhouse Signs got down to the business of decorating Red Bank’s official Christmas tree in Riverside Gardens Park Wednesday morning.

RED BANK nj christmas tree riverside gardens parkThe full-bodied, 32-foot-tall White Fir, which arrived Monday evening, was acquired from Conover Nurseries in Cream Ridge and sponsored by the Count Basie Center for the Arts and the Knights of Columbus Council #525. Downtown promotion agency Red Bank RiverCenter arranged the installation. 

In keeping with custom, the lights on the tree are scheduled to go live Friday night as part of the annual Town Lighting and Holiday Express Concert. redbankgreen will have full details on that event shortly. (Photos by Trish Russoniello. Click to enlarge)

Posted on November 21, 2018 at 9:50 am, filed under Entertainment, Family matters, Featured, Misc. Events, Public Facilities, red bank, Seasonal and tagged , , , , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Trackbacks are closed, but you can post a comment. Email this story.