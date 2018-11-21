RED BANK: GETTING READY FIR LIGHT-UP

Against a brilliant late-autumn backdrop, Ed Matthews of Powerhouse Signs got down to the business of decorating Red Bank’s official Christmas tree in Riverside Gardens Park Wednesday morning.

T he full-bodied, 32-foot-tall White Fir, which arrived Monday evening, was acquired from Conover Nurseries in Cream Ridge and sponsored by the Count Basie Center for the Arts and the Knights of Columbus Council #525. Downtown promotion agency Red Bank RiverCenter arranged the installation.

In keeping with custom, the lights on the tree are scheduled to go live Friday night as part of the annual Town Lighting and Holiday Express Concert. redbankgreen will have full details on that event shortly. (Photos by Trish Russoniello. Click to enlarge)