RED BANK: STRONG WINDS IN WET FORECAST

The Greater Red Bank Green is in for some wet and windy conditions Thursday, a ccording to the National Weather Service.

Rain, driven by wind gusts as strong as 50 miles per hour, is expected to soak the region with up to an inch of precipitation into the early hours of Friday, the NWS forecasts.

The strong winds may blow down trees, limbs and utility lines, with scattered power outages expected, the agency said in a wind advisory issued early Thursday.

Check out the extended forecast below. (Image by National Weather Service. Click to enlarge.)

Thursday

Rain, mainly after noon. High near 41. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Thursday Night

Rain, mainly before 5am. Low around 39. Windy, with an east wind 23 to 33 mph, with gusts as high as 49 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Friday

A chance of rain, mainly before 9am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a northwest wind 21 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 35. West wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 48. West wind 8 to 11 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 45.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 49.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.wind advisory