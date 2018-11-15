RUMSON: ALLEGED BURGLARS ARRESTED

A predawn report of three men in a Rumson garage led to an extended pursuit across the Greater Red Bank Green and the capture of the suspects on burglary charges, Rumson police announced Wednesday night.Here’s a statement issued by Chief Scott Paterson:

On Tuesday, November 13th at 2:53 a.m., the Rumson Police received an emergency call from a resident on Buttonwood Lane East stating that three subjects had just entered his garage, causing the alarm system to activate and were then observed leaving the area in a white vehicle.

Ptl. Kevin Gaynor and Ptl. Michael Berger were advised while responding that the vehicle had been observed by a Little Silver Police unit moving at a high rate of speed and was subsequently observed by units from Red Bank and

Tinton Falls Police entering the parkway North ramp in Red Bank.

All three occupants bailed out on foot at approximately the 110 mile marker [Middletown] and were located and arrested with the assistance of the New Jersey State Police, Little Silver, Fair Haven, Middletown, and Red Bank Police Departments.

The vehicle, a 2018 BMW M3, white in color, was determined to be stolen out of Cresskill New Jersey on a previous date.

Arrested were:

Alterek McCeary, 25, East Orange: Two counts of burglary, one count of theft.

Jared Wright, 29, Newark: Two counts of Burglary, one count of theft.

Suhrell Proctor, 18, East Orange: Two counts of Burglary, one count of theft, and Possession of CDS.

The suspects were found to be in possession of a key fob that had been removed from a vehicle on Water Way earlier in the night, and were remanded to the Monmouth County Jail after processing.

Chief Scott Paterson, and The Rumson Police Department would like to thank all of the agencies that provided assistance and remind residents to keep their vehicles and homes locked at all times. Contact the Rumson Police 24 hours a day at 732-842-0500 or dial 911 in an emergency.