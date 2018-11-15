RED BANK: WHAT’S GOING ON AT GLASS SHOP?

Demolition work began recently on the interior of the former Atlantic Glass shop in Red Bank.

What’s Going On Here? Click ‘read more’ for the latest intel.

The former owner, the Bernstein Brothers partnership, sold the property in early September for $1.3 million, according to Monmouth County records. For years, the building, on the southeast corner of Maple Avenue and White Street, was home to the Bernstein’s glass business, and known for its exterior mural depicting a man repairing a broken window.

The buyer was Edison Brine 6 LLC, whose principals are Bob and Bill McEntee. The brothers, owners of McEntee Construction in Wayne, have had a crew there earlier this week doing demolition work inside.

Bill McEntee tells redbankgreen he and his brother aren’t yet ready to discuss their plans for the building.

“We’ve got a couple of options,” he said. “We bought it as an investment, and right now, we’re just hoping to beautify the corner. It’s a great corner.”

A July filing with the borough planning office indicated no immediate change in use with the change in ownership.

The property abuts the borough’s largest parking lot, to the east, and the Stavola-family-owned parking lot for Buona Sera restaurant, to the south.

As part of a borough solicitation of development proposals for the 2.3-acre municipal lot in 2017, builder Roger Mumford provisionally locked up both the Atlantic Glass and Stavola sites with options to buy. But the town shelved the redevelopment effort, which had been led by council Republicans, after a change in power back to Democrats with the 2017 elections.

The borough is now awaiting the delivery of a parking study by an outside organization, New York-based Walker Consultants, for guidance on the future of the municipal lot and other parking facilities downtown. The report is expected by the end of the year, Business Administrator Ziad Shehady said last week.

(Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)