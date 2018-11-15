RED BANK: SLUSHY SURPRISE

It wasn’t in the forecast issued earlier in the day by the National Weather Service, but the Greater Red Bank Green experienced the season’s first snowfall Thursday afternoon.

The fast-falling snow, which began shortly after noon and was still coming down three hours later, caused near-whiteout conditions on Shrewsbury Avenue, top photo, and Maple Avenue, above, in Red Bank.

By then, the NWS had issued a “winter weather message” forecasting accumulations of up to two inches, plus a light glazing of ice.

Just as concerning: the NWS says the region can expect strong winds, with gusts up to 50 miles per hour, and the possibility of downed trees and power outages.

Shortly before 3 p.m., the Jersey Central Power & Light outage map showed one outage affecting fewer than 20 customers in the area of Sycamore Avenue just east of Route 35.

(Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)