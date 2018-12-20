The final day of autumn, 2018 will include a bit of frost, some sunshine and the start of a heavy rainfall on the Greater Red Bank Green, according to the National Weather Service.

After a day of partly sunny skies and temperatures peaking near 50 degrees, rain is likely to begin later in the day and continue through Friday. Up to three inches may fall, says the NWS, which has issued flooding and wind advisories.

Thursday Rain, mainly after 3pm. High near 49. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday Night Rain, with thunderstorms also possible after 1am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Areas of fog after 10pm. Temperature rising to around 57 by 5am. Breezy, with a southeast wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 43 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Friday Rain and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Areas of fog. High near 59. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Friday Night Rain likely before 7pm, then a chance of showers between 7pm and 4am. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. South wind 13 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 44.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Christmas Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.