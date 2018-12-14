Adding a splash of color to a gray December day, a 12-foot-tall Santa’s elf surveyed Broad Street in Red Bank from the parapet of the Vault Thursday afternoon.

#TheSaxumElf will be on the move in coming days, popping up at Saxum Real Estate’s other property holdings in New Jersey, including two more in Red Bank, a spokesman tells redbankgreen.

Whatever edgy cheer Santa’s helper might bring will be appreciated, as the coming weekend will be gray and damp, according to the National Weather Service. Check out the extended forecast below. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Friday

A chance of rain, mainly after 5pm. Patchy fog before 1pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Southeast wind 8 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night Rain, mainly after 7pm. Patchy fog. Low around 43. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Rain. Patchy fog. High near 49. Northeast wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Night Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 39. Northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday Rain. High near 44. Northeast wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night A chance of rain before 2am, then a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 37.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 41.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.