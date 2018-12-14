Vicky Li’s new Mini Shop opened Saturday. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)

By JOHN T. WARD

A bank branch closes and two new businesses open in downtown Red Bank.

Read all about it in this edition of redbankgreen‘s Retail Churn.

Valley National Bank vacated the northwest corner of Broad and Monmouth streets, leaving plywood where the ATM had been, and revealing traces of its predecessor, Shrewsbury State Bank. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

• Mini Shop has opened at 29 Monmouth Street, a space vacated recently by Lash Out Salon. Owned by Vicky Li, who’s also a principal in the Oriental Empire restaurant in English Plaza, carries stationery, mugs, jewelry and more.

• Valley National Bank has cleared out from 6-8 Monmouth, also known as 74 Broad Street, taking the ATM that was on the Broad Street with it.

The branch has been consolidated into an existing branch at 465 Broad Street in Shrewsbury, at the corner of White Road.

Mike Morgan, who’s family owns the historic Red Bank building, declined comment.

• At 64 Broad Street, also owned by the Morgans, ChillRx Cryotherapy Center has opened.

The business offers cryotherapy treatments, which involve a customer getting into vertical pod and being exposed from the neck down to intense cold from liquid nitrogen — as low as minus 270 degrees Fahrenheit — for between 30 seconds and three minutes.

The business, part of a franchise operation, filing claims health benefits including weight loss, recovery from muscle and tissue injury, pain reduction and anti-aging effects.