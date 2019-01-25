FAIR HAVEN: SOLDIER DIES IN CRASH

A Fair Haven man was one of two soldiers from Fort Bliss in Texas killed in a crash involving two military vehicles Tuesday night, according to a report published in the Army Times.

Pfc. Jamie R. Riley, 21, of Fair Haven, and Cpl. Cole Trevor Wixom, 24, of Bloomington, Michigan, were fatally injured in a collision between two Stryker vehicles at New Mexico’s McGregor Range, according to the report by the Associated Press.

Seven other soldiers were injured in the crash, the cause of which was under investigation, the AP reported.

According to the report, Riley enlisted a year ago and served as a cavalry scout. His Facebook page identified him as a graduate of Red Bank Catholic High who studied at St. Joseph’s University.

Mayor Ben Lucarelli called Riley’s death “tragic.”

“The Riley family is one of the pillars of our community, so it’s a loss for our whole community,” he said.

A post on the borough volunteer fire department’s Facebook page identifies Riley as the grandson and nephew of former department chiefs.