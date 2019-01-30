RED BANK: FRESH FASHION ON THE RUNWAY



Putting a bow on a three-week ‘Fifth Avenue Fashion’ course offered by Red Bank’s Parks & Rec department, 10 young designers showed off their creations at a red-runway fashion show at the Senior Citizens’ Center Tuesday night.

Led by fashion industry pro Deborah Campion, the course focused on not only design but material sourcing, manufacturing and marketing, she said.

The evening class is one of a handful offered under the department’s Community School program, said Director Charlie Hoffmann. A two-week class in sports broadcasting begins Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., also at the senior center. Details here. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)