Crime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Shrewsbury Police Department for the period of January 12 to January 25, 2019. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post

CRIMES

Report of Theft by Deception in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue on 1/15/19. Victim reports unknown subject passed fraudulent checks to make purchases. Sgt. Matthew Clark investigating.

Report of Theft in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue on 1/18/19. Victim reports unknown subject(s) removed property. Damages totaling $50.00. Ptl. Ralph Latham investigating.

Report of Theft by Deception in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue on 1/21/19. Victim reports known subject used fraudulent checks to make purchases. Damages totaling $11,699.45. Ptl. Derek Myers investigating.

ARRESTS

Misael Linares-Hernandez, male age 24 of Eatontown was arrested on 1/12/19 for Contempt of Court in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue by Ptl. Mary Ellen Rumola.

Kevin A. McEnough, male age 20 of Neptune was arrested on 1/12/19 for Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Joseph Barnicle.

Jeremiah J. Stepney, male age 37 of Asbury Park was arrested on 1/15/19 for Driving While Intoxicated in the area of Broad Street by Sgt. Tracy Polk.

Susan F. Carnes, female age 45 of Howell was arrested on 1/16/19 for Shoplifting in the area of Sycamore Avenue on 1/16/19 by Ptl. Derek Myers.

Brianna M. Terranova, female age 23 of Red Bank was arrested on 1/18/19 for Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance and Contempt of Court in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue by Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro.

Vanisha N. Darby, female age 24 of Eatontown was arrested on 1/18/19 for Contempt of Court in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue by Sgt. Matthew Clark.

Gary Kowalczyk, male age 55 of Red Bank was arrested on 1/19/19 for Criminal Mischief in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue by Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro.

Tiavonda N. Norwood, female age 30 of Barnegat was arrested on 1/22/19 for Contempt of Court in the area of Broad St by Ptl. Joseph Barnicle.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.

If there is a factual error in this post, please let us know at redbankgreen@redbankgreen.com . But if this post is in itself accurate, please do not plead your case to us. Again, that’s for the court to decide.

If the charges against you are dismissed or you are found not guilty, please send us a copy of the case disposition report, obtainable from the municipal court clerk, and we will update the post to include that information.

redbankgreen does not under any circumstances remove arrest reports or other posts from its archive.