The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for the area that includes the Greater Red Bank Green through 6 p.m. Monday.

Wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour are possible, bringing the possibility of downed trees, limbs and power lines, the NWS said. As of 5:45 a.m., Jersey Central Power & Light was reporting no outages on the Green.

Check out the extended forecast below. (Click to enlarge.)

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 39. Windy, with a west wind 26 to 32 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph.

Monday night

Clear, with a low around 21. Windy, with a west wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 47 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 36. Northwest wind 13 to 15 mph.

Tuesday night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 34.

Wednesday night

A chance of snow after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday

A chance of snow before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Friday

A chance of rain after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday night

A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday

Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday night

Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy.