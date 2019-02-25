Hundreds of homes and businesses across the Greater Red Bank Green were coping without electricity as powerful winds tore through the area Monday.

In Rumson, between 500 and 1,000 customers of Jersey Central Power & Light were without electrical service at 1:30 p.m., the utility reported.

In Red Bank, above right, wind knocked down a tree that tore out the electrical service to a house at 81 Linden Place, causing the closure of the westbound portion of the street.

Red Bank police closed West Front Street between Broad Street and Maple Avenue over a hazardous utility pole condition. The street was reopened at 5:30 pm.

Estimated power restoration times were not immediately available on JCP&L’s online outage map.

Travel on the North Jersey Coastline was delayed by a tree that fell on the rails in Middletown, NJ Transit reported.

The strong winds, gusting at speeds up to 60 miles per hour, prompted a National Weather Service wind warning that will remain in effect until 6 p.m. (Click photos to enlarge.)