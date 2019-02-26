Dozens of homes and businesses across the Greater Red Bank Green remained without electrical service early Tuesday after strong winds raked the region Monday, downing tree limbs and snapping utility lines.

Shortly before 6 a.m., Jersey Central Power & Light’s outage map showed numerous clusters of affected neighborhoods in Red Bank, Fair Haven, Little Silver, Rumson, Shrewsbury and Middletown. The utility company reported 1,369 customers without power across Monmouth County, down from 42,700 Monday afternoon.

Meantime, the National Weather Service forecasts a sunny, chilly conditions with winds of about 13 miles per hour Wednesday. Here’s the extended forecast:

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. North wind 8 to 10 mph.

Wednesday A slight chance of snow before 1pm, then a slight chance of snow after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday night A chance of snow, mainly between 7pm and 4am. Cloudy, with a low around 27. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 37. North wind 6 to 8 mph.

Thursday night A chance of snow after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday A chance of snow before 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday night A chance of rain after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday night A chance of rain before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.

Sunday night Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.