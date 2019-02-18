We cannot tell a lie: though the anniversary of George Washington’s birth, in 1732, isn’t until Friday, Washington’s Birthday is observed Monday, a federal and state holiday also called President’s Day. Either way, it’s a holiday for all government offices, with no mail delivery by the U.S. Postal Service.

This year, the day also kicks off a week of middling winter weather, with rain followed by sunshine and temperatures reaching 45 degrees Monday, and then several days of alternating sun, rain and snow, which arrives Wednesday but won’t have much impact, according to the National Weather Service.

Check out the extended forecast below.

Washington’s Birthday

Rain likely, mainly before 10am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a southeast wind 7 to 12 mph becoming west 19 to 24 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday night

Mostly clear, with a low around 22. Blustery, with a northwest wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 34. Northwest wind 11 to 14 mph.

Tuesday night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. North wind 5 to 9 mph.

Wednesday

Snow before 2pm, then rain and snow. High near 36. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday night

Rain and snow, becoming all rain after 10pm. Low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday

A chance of rain before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 45.

Friday night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Saturday

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday night

Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday

Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 60%.