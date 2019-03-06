A cold and breezy Wenesday is in store for the Greater Red Bank Green, with highs in the mid-to-upper 20s and wind chill readings in the single digits, a ccording to the National Weather Service.

Check out the extended forecast below. (NWS image. Click to enlarge.)Wednesday

A slight chance of snow showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 18. West wind 8 to 15 mph.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 33. West wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Thursday night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light northwest after midnight.

Friday

A slight chance of snow after 10am, mixing with rain after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday night

A chance of rain and snow before 10pm, then a chance of snow between 10pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

Saturday night

A chance of rain after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday

Rain. High near 50. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Sunday night

A chance of rain before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Monday night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 43.