The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for the month of February, 2019. This information is unedited. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

CRIMES

Criminal Mischief: On 02/05/19 in the area of W Bergen Pl it was reported a brick was thrown through the rear passenger side window of a parked vehicle. The estimated damages for the broken window are approximately $350.00. Ptl. Gary Watson.

Criminal Mischief: The front door of a home was reported to be damaged as if it appeared someone was trying to break in on 02/07/19 in the area of Oakland St. No entry was made and nothing appeared to be missing. Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Theft: A break-in was reported at a sub-station located in the area of Newman Springs Rd on 02/14/19. The theft occurred sometime between 01/20/19 and 02/14/19. It was reported approximately 16 feet of Copper was missing which is valued at approximately $2.00 per pound. Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Theft: An unlocked bicycle was reported stolen in the area of Wallace St. on 02/17/19. The bike is described as a black and red Giant men’s Mountain Bike valued at approximately $400.00 and two years old. Ptl. Patrick Kennedy.

Theft: Animal Control has reported six aluminum dog waste street signs that were affixed to fence in the area of Eastside Park were taken. The estimate for each sign is $100.00. Ptl. Michael Baron.

ARRESTS

Noah Isenmann, age 19 of Red Bank was arrested on 02/01/19 in the area of Broad St for Theft by Det. Paul Perez.

Joyce O’Neill-Darago, age 47 of Manasquan was arrested on 02/01/19 in the area of Monmouth St for Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Trisha Brown, age 28 of Carteret was arrested on 02/03/19 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Scott Mangan, age 47 of Union was arrested on 02/03/19 in the area of Rt. 35 for DWI by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Zulsirama Huyke, age 28 of Asbury Park was arrested on 02/03/19 in the area of White St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Michael Barich, age 48 of Red Bank was arrested on 02/03/19 in the area of Prospect Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Tanner Shea.

Rebecca Hurl, age 25 of Belford was arrested on 02/04/19 in the area of N Bridge Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Cevin Albert.

Eric Mueller, age 32 of Oceanport was arrested on 02/05/19 in the area of Spring St for Contempt of Court by Sleo Luke Cahill.

Anthony Capatina, age 27 of Northville, MI was arrested on 02/07/19 in the area of N. Bridge Ave for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Milton Gray IV.

Eric Thomas, age 56 of Fair Haven was arrested on 02/07/19 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jhonathan Quispe.

Jacqueline Crespo, age 31 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 02/08/19 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Adan Flores-Soriano, age 29 of Eatontown was arrested on 02/08/19 in the area of River St for Driving While Suspended by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

David Ravettine, age 33 of Red Bank was arrested on 02/09/19 in the area of Washington St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Lori Betesh, age 57 of Allenhurst was arrested on 02/10/19 in the area of Branch Ave for DWI by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Brian Ramirez, age 25 of Edison was arrested on 02/12/19 in the area of Broad St for Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Matthew Ramirez, age 18 of Edison was arrested on 02/12/19 in the area of Broad St for Possession of Marijuana, Drug Paraphernalia and Hindering Apprehension by Ptl. Milton Gray IV.

Jessenia Juarez-Romero, age 21 of North Brunswick was arrested on 02/12/19 in the area of Broad St for Possession of Marijuana ,Drug Paraphernalia and Hindering Apprehension by Ptl. Milton Gray IV.

Shmuel Manor, age 59 of Red Bank was arrested on 02/12/19 in the area of Tower Hill Dr for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Milton Gray IV.

Shuan Arban, age 39 of Colts Neck was arrested on 02/13/19 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Reginald Cargle, age 50 of Red Bank was arrested on 02/14/19 in the area of Locust Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Carlos Santiago, age 23 of Long Branch was arrested on 02/14/19 in the area of Bridge Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Amit Yadav, age 32 of Howell was arrested on 02/16/19 in the area of Bridge Ave for DWI by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Rashon Martin, age 30 of Orange was arrested on 02/16/19 in the area of Cooper’s Bridge for Possession of Marijuana and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Douglas Anderson, age 32 of Toms River was arrested on 02/18/19 in the area of W. Bergen Pl for Contempt of Court and Possession of a Hypo Syringe by Ptl. Michael Baron.

Jaquan Irby, age 23 of Freehold was arrested on 02/20/19 in the area of Rt. 35 for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Joseph Romero, age 18 of Middletown was arrested on 02/21/19 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Olivia Tack, age 18 of Belford was arrested on 02/21/19 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Enrique Vargas-Pena, age 45 of Red Bank was arrested on 02/21/19 in the area of Bank St for Aggravated Sexual Assault, Sexual Assault and Endangering the Welfare of a Child by Det. Paul Perez.

Hope Perelman, age 46 of Red Bank was arrested on 02/22/19 in the area of Maple Ave for DWI by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Nino Strippoli, age 45 of Suffern, NY was arrested on 02/23/19 in the area of Pearl St for DWI by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Amber Greene, age 35 of Red Bank was arrested on 02/23/19 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Michael Baron.

Kyle Cocozza, age 23 of Farmingdale was arrested on 02/24/19 in the area of Monmouth St for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Cevin Albert.

Gregory Thompson, age 41 of Belford was arrested on 02/24/19 in the area of Rector Pl for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Yessica Rivera-Vasquez, age 23 of Red Bank was arrested on 02/24/19 in the area of Herbert St for Simple Assault by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Danielle Menture, age 21 of Old Bridge was arrested on 02/25/19 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Lori Schneider, age 37 of Asbury Park was arrested on 02/25/19 in the area of West St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Thomas Doremus.

Ronald Hopstock, age 54 of Old Bridge was arrested on 02/26/19 in the area of Chapin Ave for Possession of CDS and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Michael Cuevas, age 42 of Hackensack was arrested on 02/27/19 in the area of Broad St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Kathleen Layton, age 31 of Union City was arrested on 02/27/19 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Cevin Albert.

Joel Estevez, age 27 of Jersey City was arrested on 02/27/19 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Cevin Albert.

Yovani Garcia, age 34 of Long Branch was arrested on 02/28/19 in the area of Oakland St for Operating while Suspended for DWI by Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Michael Dennis, age 31 of Port Monmouth was arrested on 02/28/19 in the area of N Bridge Ave for Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Jahki Dotts, age 21 of Red Bank was arrested on 02/28/19 in the area of Chestnut St for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Florencio Cabrerea-Condado, age 45 of Red Bank was arrested on 02/28/19 in the area of Catherine St for Operating while Suspended for DWI by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.