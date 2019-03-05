A consultant hired last year by Red Bank to reimagine the future of Marine Park is scheduled to unveil a new concept plan Wednesday night. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

One of three concept plans shown at a meeting held last May. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

According the agenda for the monthly workshop meeting of the borough council, the urban planning firm Kimley-Horn will present its recommendation during the meeting.

The presentation is the long-awaited next step in the Marine Park Improvement Project. Last spring, the firm unveiled three concept plans for the park, which fronts on the Navesink River. Public sessions at which residents and visitors could weigh in on their favorite features were held, but the firm hasn’t made a public presentation since.

The meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at borough hall, 90 Monmouth Street.