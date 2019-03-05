RED BANK: BUILDING CHANGES APPROVED

After a hearing that lasted just 10 minutes, Denholtz Associates won unanimous planning board approval for an exterior makeover of the office building at 116-120 Chestnut Street in Red Bank Monday night.

The plan includes the removal of a clock tower, which is to be replaced by a translucent box, and changes to the skin of building without increasing its footprint.

The building is to be a piece of an office, retail and apartment project called the Rail, now under construction alongside the train station between Chestnut and Oakland streets. Architect Lance Blake told the board the aim was make the building fit in with the contemporary design of the new buildings.

Read more about the project here. (Rendering by Rotwein + Blake; photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)