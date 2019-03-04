Crime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Fair Haven Police Department for the months of December, 2018 and January, 2019. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

12/01- Edward Brueck Jr., 74, Brick was placed under arrest following a motor vehicle stop after a warrant was located out of Atlantic City for his arrest. Subject was processed and released after posting full cash bail. Ptl. Brooks Robinson was the arresting Officer.

12/06- Adrianna Hamilton, 42, Aberdeen was arrest for theft and unlawful taking and possession of burglary tools. Subject was processed and released pending a Fair Haven Court appearance. Ptl. Brooks Robinson was the arresting Officer Det. Dwayne Reevey assisted with the investigation.

12/18- Russell Hendricks, 58, Fair Haven was placed under arrest subsequent to a motor vehicle stop for an active warrant out of Sea Bright and DWI. Subject was charged with DWI, Refusal to submit breath samples, reckless driving, failure to maintain lamps and unregistered vehicle. Subject was processed and released pending a Fair Haven Court Appearance. Ptl. Michael Volker was the arresting Officer.

12/18- A Forman Street resident reported that an unknown subject utilized his personal information to obtain a credit card in Connecticut. Ptl. Christian Hostrup took the fraud report.

12/21- A Fair Haven Road resident reported that an unknown subject utilized her personal information to make purchases of electronic goods. Ptl. Christian Hostrup took the fraud report.

12/31- A Park Lane resident reported that an unknown subject had utilized his personal information to make fraudulent charges to his checking account. Ptl. Michael Volker took the fraud report.

12/31- Nicholas Dassaro , 24, Keansburg was placed under arrest subsequent to a motor vehicle stop for possession of less than 50 grams of Marijuana. Subject was processed and released pending a Fair Haven Court appearance. Officer Alex Perkins was the arresting Officer.

01/07/19 – Jonathan Blair, 29, Eatontown was placed under arrest for Theft by unlawful taking. Subject was processed and released pending a Fair Haven Court Appearance. Det. Dwayne Reevey was the arresting Officer.

01/30/19- Jasrai Gill, 38, Colts Neck was placed under arrest for Driving While Intoxicated subsequent to a motor vehicle stop. Subject received summons for DWI, Reckless Driving, Refusal to Submit to breath samples and Failure to maintain lane. Subject was processed and released pending a Fair Haven Court Appearance. Ptl. Michael Volker was the arresting Officer.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.