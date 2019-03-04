Crime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Shrewsbury Police Department for the period of February 16 to March 1, 2019. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post

CRIMES

Report of Criminal Mischief in the area of Broad Street on 2/21/19. Victim reports unknown subject(s) vandalized property. Damages totaling $500.00. Ptl. Angel Marrero investigating.

Report of Theft in the area of Broad Street on 2/23/19. Victim reports unknown subject(s) removed property. Damages totaling $60.00. Ptl. Derek Myers investigating.

Report of Credit Card Fraud in the area of Broad Street on 2/28/19. Victim reports unknown subject(s) utilized accounts to make purchases. Damages totaling $4,396.00. Ptl. Derek Myers investigating.

Report of Identity Theft in the area of Alameda Court on 3/1/19. Victim reports unknown subject(s) posed as government employees to obtain personal information. Ptl. Angel Marrero investigating.

ARRESTS

Anthony J. Sedita, male age 47 of Matawan was arrested on 2/16/19 for Theft in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro.

Michael G. Garofalo, male age 44 of Eatontown was arrested on 2/16/19 for Driving While Intoxicated in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro.

Claudia Demianczuk, female age 21 of South Amboy was arrested on 2/16/19 for Contempt of Court in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro.

Kyle P. Emmons, male age 28 of Shrewsbury Township was arrested on 2/20/19 for Shoplifting in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Ralph Latham.

Marc E. Ambrosy, male age 48 of Hazlet was arrested on 2/17/19 for Driving While Intoxicated in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Ralph Latham.

Mary A. Connors, female age 67 of Red Bank was arrested on 2/17/19 for Contempt of Court in the area of Newman Springs Road by Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro.

Purvis H. White, male age 39 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 2/19/19 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Sgt. Jessica Boyd.

Charles H. Calhoun, male age 69 of Ocean was arrested on 2/20/19 for Contempt of Court in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue by Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro.

Tina M. Reid, female age 50 of Red Bank was arrested on 2/21/19 for Driving While Intoxicated in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue by Sgt. Matthew Clark.

Domenico S. Bellia, male age 26 of Shrewsbury was arrested on 2/22/19 for Driving While Intoxicated in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Ralph Latham.

Allyson P. Griffith, female age 33 of Lincroft was arrested on 2/23/19 for Driving While Intoxicated in the area of Meadow Drive by Ptl. Joseph Barnicle.

Timothy Murphy, male age 56 of Shrewsbury was arrested on 2/22/19 for Aggravated Assault in the area of Meadow Drive by Ptl. Kyle Ludwig.

Leonora S. Ramirez, female age 59 of Staten Island, NY was arrested on 2/24/19 for Driving While Intoxicated in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Joseph Barnicle.

Charles E. Kulin 3rd, male age 44 of Shrewsbury Township was arrested on 2/24/19 for Driving While Intoxicated in the area of Broad Street by Sgt. Jessica Boyd.

Pamela R. Lewis, female age 57 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 2/27/19 for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Driving While Intoxicated in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue by Ptl. Joseph Barnicle.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.

If there is a factual error in this post, please let us know at redbankgreen@redbankgreen.com . But if this post is in itself accurate, please do not plead your case to us. Again, that’s for the court to decide.

If the charges against you are dismissed or you are found not guilty, please send us a copy of the case disposition report, obtainable from the municipal court clerk, and we will update the post to include that information.

redbankgreen does not under any circumstances remove arrest reports or other posts from its archive.